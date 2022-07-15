Advertisement
Several festivals taking place across Kerry this weekend

Jul 15, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Several festivals taking place across Kerry this weekend
Photo: Pexels on Pixabay
A number of festivals are taking place across Kerry this weekend.

The events are being held in East, West and South Kerry.

Glenflesk GAA is holding Flesk Fest which is happening tomorrow from 4pm.

The event is taking place in the Kerryway Bar and there'll be a barbecue, a raffle, and music throughout the day.

Castlegregory’s summer festival runs from today until Sunday; there’ll be fancy-dress parades, sand castle competitions, treasure hunts and discos.

The Brandon Bay run will take place tomorrow on the beach, stretching from Fahamore in the Maharees, to Fermoyle point under Mount Brandon itself.

The event starts and finishes at Fahamore in the Maharees with participants having to run from one point to the other and back.

Kenmare Arts Festival are running events until August 28th; tomorrow they’re holding a ‘Meet the Authors’ event with authors Anna McPartlin and Jamie O’Connell; they'll be on the sofa with Radio Kerry's Jerry O'Sullivan.

The West Kerry agricultural show is taking place in Dingle on Sunday; it’ll feature sheep dog trials, pet dog show, music and more.

