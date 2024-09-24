Advertisement
Seven representing Kerry at WorldSkills Ireland 2024

Sep 24, 2024 12:26 By radiokerrynews
Seven representing Kerry at WorldSkills Ireland 2024
Seven Kerry-based students and apprentices will compete at WorldSkills Ireland 2024.

170 finalists will go head-to-head in a range of skills-based trades including automation, constructions skills, ICT and culinary arts.

WorldSkills Ireland will take place in the  RDS, Simmonscourt from the 25th to the 27th September

It is the country's leading event dedicated to promoting skills, apprenticeship careers, and workplace opportunities for young people.

Of the 170 finalists, seven are from county Kerry.

Dara Moynihan is competing in the Architectural Stonemasonry competition,  Shay McCarthy is taking part in Construction Plant Fitting,  and Alison O’Sullivan is participating in Cookery.

Jack O’Keeffe is a competitor in Industrial Mechanics, while David Foley is involved in the Mechanical Engineering CAD competition, and Jack Downing and Daniel Herlihy are competing in Plumbing & Heating.

Alongside the competitions, there will be demonstrations, try out areas, and inspiring real-live talks from industry experts.

There will also be an opportunity to meet employers who are ready to recruit and the chance to view innovative digital tech skills that are the backbone of jobs of the future

The Finals Day is set to take place at the RDS, Dublin on Friday, 27th September

