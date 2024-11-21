Seven Kerry stores honoured for retail excellence

Seven Kerry stores were honoured at the Londis Retailing Excellence Awards.

The awards took place at the Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny, and was hosted by BWG Foods.

Kelly’s Londis Rathmore and Kelly’s Londis Milltown were honoured, as was Sheehy’s Londis Ballyduff.

Nolan’s Londis Tralee and O’Sullivan’s Londis Killorglin also received the excellence award as did Stack’s Londis Lixnaw and Watson’s Londis Duagh.

This year’s Londis Retailing Excellence Awards, held in association with independent body Solution Management Associates (SMA), recognise those Londis stores who have excelled during the year across all areas of their store. In winning these awards, the stores were independently examined across a range of criteria including the quality of their fresh food offering, product range, as well as the store’s commitment to upholding the highest of retailing standards, thereby providing an excellent customer experience to their local communities.

The Kerry based Londis retailers and stores honoured were:

Maurice Sheehy, Sheehy’s Londis Ballyduff

Seamus Kelly, Kelly’s Londis Rathmore and Kelly’s Londis Milltown

Niall and Vivian Nolan, Nolan’s Londis Tralee

Michael and Joan O’Sullivan, O’Sullivan’s Londis Killorglin

Seamus Stack, Stack’s Londis Lixnaw

Steven Watson, Watson’s Londis Duagh

Congratulating the winners, Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director, said: “The Londis Retailing Excellence Awards have been running since 2015 and recognise those Londis retailers who, through their ongoing commitment to outstanding retail standards and customer service, continue to set the benchmark for the Londis brand in their communities and, indeed, in the wider industry. I offer my congratulations to these outstanding Londis retailers from Kerry and their staff. Their efforts have been truly outstanding, and this recognition is very well-deserved.” }