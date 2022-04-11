Seven Kerry presbyteries and parish houses offered as accommodation to Ukrainian refugees

Seven presbyteries and parish houses have been offered as accommodation to Ukrainian refugees in Kerry.

The Diocese of Kerry is awaiting confirmation on the suitability of the properties and whether they are required.

The diocese says its in regular contact with Kerry County Council and the Department of Children in helping to find suitable accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Centre in Killarney is providing accommodation to 44 Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the centre last Tuesday.