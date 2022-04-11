Advertisement
News

Seven Kerry presbyteries and parish houses offered as accommodation to Ukrainian refugees

Apr 11, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Seven Kerry presbyteries and parish houses offered as accommodation to Ukrainian refugees Seven Kerry presbyteries and parish houses offered as accommodation to Ukrainian refugees
Share this article

Seven presbyteries and parish houses have been offered as accommodation to Ukrainian refugees in Kerry.

The Diocese of Kerry is awaiting confirmation on the suitability of the properties and whether they are required.

The diocese says its in regular contact with Kerry County Council and the Department of Children in helping to find suitable accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

Advertisement

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Centre in Killarney is providing accommodation to 44 Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the centre last Tuesday.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus