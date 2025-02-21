Advertisement
News

Settlement payments made by Kerry Dairy Ireland to end leading milk price dispute

Feb 21, 2025 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Settlement payments made by Kerry Dairy Ireland to end leading milk price dispute
Share this article

Most settlement payments have now been made by Kerry Dairy Ireland to bring the leading milk price (LMP) dispute to an end.

The leading milk price promise was a commitment made by Kerry Group to its milk suppliers.

Under this promise, Kerry Group assured its suppliers that it would pay a milk price equal to or better than the leading milk price paid by other major Irish processors for comparable quality milk.

Advertisement

The dispute arose because Kerry suppliers claimed the company had not honoured this commitment between 2015 and 2020, leading to a long-running arbitration process.

A €50 million fund was established as part of Kerry Co-op’s acquisition of 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland, from Kerry Group, in December to settle the dispute.

Kerry Co-op Chair James Tangney said the majority of farmers have now received their payments of 5.4 cent per litre, including VAT, for milk supplied during the five-year period, up to a ceiling of 120% of their guaranteed volume:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Derelict site owners in Kerry “getting the message” since CPO intentions published
Advertisement
Junior Minister Michael Healy-Rae says regulations relaxed in terms of thinning and clearing licences
Closure of New Look should be wake-up call for government to help the high street
Advertisement

Recommended

Derelict site owners in Kerry “getting the message” since CPO intentions published
Closure of New Look should be wake-up call for government to help the high street
English clubs discover Champions League opponents
Punchestown postponed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus