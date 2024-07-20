Advertisement
News

Service running as normal at Kerry Airport following yesterday's global IT outage

Jul 20, 2024 14:52 By radiokerrynews
Service running as normal at Kerry Airport following yesterday's global IT outage
Kerry Airport Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Service is running as normal at Kerry Airport following yesterday's global IT outage.

Banks, healthcare, TV broadcasters and retail systems were all affected, following a defect in an update for Microsoft Windows users.

Airline check-ins were also affected yesterday, with Ryanair operating manual check-ins at Airports across Europe.

Advertisement

Flights at Kerry Airport yesterday afternoon, including Manchester and London Luton, were delayed due to the outage.

A spokesperson for the Farranfore Airport says services are back to normal today, with flights to Faro, Alicante, Dublin and Caen all on time.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kenmare woman and Killarney man win best dressed at Killarney Races
Advertisement
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD claims 70% of Ring of Kerry road is in substandard condition
Average price of buying home in Kerry increased by almost 5% in the 12 months to May
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare woman and Killarney man win best dressed at Killarney Races
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD claims 70% of Ring of Kerry road is in substandard condition
Adeleke fifth in 200m at Diamond League
Average price of buying home in Kerry increased by almost 5% in the 12 months to May
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus