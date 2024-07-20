Service running as normal at Kerry Airport following yesterday's global IT outage

Service is running as normal at Kerry Airport following yesterday's global IT outage.

Banks, healthcare, TV broadcasters and retail systems were all affected, following a defect in an update for Microsoft Windows users.

Airline check-ins were also affected yesterday, with Ryanair operating manual check-ins at Airports across Europe.

Flights at Kerry Airport yesterday afternoon, including Manchester and London Luton, were delayed due to the outage.

A spokesperson for the Farranfore Airport says services are back to normal today, with flights to Faro, Alicante, Dublin and Caen all on time.