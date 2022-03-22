Advertisement
News

Serious concern covid surge will curtail services at UHK

Mar 22, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Serious concern covid surge will curtail services at UHK Serious concern covid surge will curtail services at UHK
Share this article

There’s a serious concern the surge in covid cases will prevent University Hospital Kerry from delivering a full service.

That’s according to hospital clinical director, Dr Niamh Feely, who says staff are off due to the virus, but it’s also more difficult to free up beds for new patients.

This is due to the unavailability of nursing home beds, or where a person can’t be discharged due to having a vulnerable family member at home.

Advertisement

Yesterday hospital management asked people to only attend UHK’s emergency department if absolutely necessary, due to long delays.

Dr Feely believes the number of covid cases hasn’t yet peaked, and she’s urging the public to wear face masks and assess their risk in the community.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus