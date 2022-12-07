Series of talks to commemorate history of An Garda Siochana to take place around the county

A series of talks about the history of the Gardaí in Kerry, are to take place in different venues around the county in the coming days.

It's part of the celebrations to mark one hundred years since the foundation of An Garda Siochána.

The first event takes place tomorrow evening at 6.30pm at Cahersiveen library; followed by a talk at Carnegie library in Kenmare on December 13 and a final presentation at Tralee library on December 15.

Each event includes displays of medals and other memorabilia from the past century,as well as a talk by local historian Maurice O'Keeffe.

Inspector Barry Manton from the Kerry Garda division, says Mr O'Keeffe will tailor each talk with details relevant to each specific area: