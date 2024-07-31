Serial fraudster Samantha Cookes further remanded in custody

A serial fraudster has been further remanded in custody accused of defrauding the Department of Social Protection of almost €60,000.

Samantha Cookes of no-fixed abode appeared before Tralee District Court via video-link from Limerick Prison.

The 36-year old had been living at an address at Connolly Park Tralee under the name Jade O’Sullivan for the past 18 months; she had previously lived in Cahersiveen and Kenmare posing as Carrie Jade Williams.

Ms Cookes appeared before Judge David Waters charged with two counts of fraud worth €464.

Appearing on video link wearing a pink t-shirt and grey tracksuit pants, Samantha Cookes spoke to confirm that she could see and hear the court.

She was arrested on July 12th outside of Tralee post office when she was due to collect a weekly disability allowance worth €232.

The court previously heard it’s suspected that she’s collected 238 fraudulent welfare payments over a four-year period to the value of €59,094.30.

Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge David Waters this is a complicated investigation as gardaí have subsequently uncovered more avenues of interest.

Judge Waters said he required the DPP to get back with regards to jurisdiction, and he would not consider delaying proceedings due to this.

Sgt Manton advised the further avenues uncovered relate to this investigation and they are hopeful to get a skeleton file soon.

Judge Waters further remanded Ms Cookes in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on August 15th via video-link for DPP directions.