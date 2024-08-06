Advertisement
News

Sergeant tells court things progressing well in case against Knockanure manslaughter accused

Aug 6, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
Sergeant tells court things progressing well in case against Knockanure manslaughter accused
Share this article

Tralee District Court has heard things are progressing quite well in the state's case against a man charged over a fatal stabbing in North Kerry in May.

Sergeant Chris Manton gave the update as the case of 35-year-old Kieran Brady, of Upper Athea, Co. Limerick, who was charged in connection with the incident, was called in court.

Mr Brady faces one charge: the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure in May.

Advertisement

Mr Kennelly, who was in his mid-30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th in Knockanure village.

At Tralee District Court recently, Inspector Chris Manton said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in this case were not available yet.

Judge Waters asked when he would expect to have directions, and Inspector Manton replied he would expect them shortly, as he’s been informed things are progressing quite well.

Advertisement

Mr Brady appeared in court via video link from Cork Prison.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, said Mr Brady had secured bail in the High Court and he could satisfy all bail conditions bar the address, hence why he was still in prison, but Mr Mann said he believes this issue is being sorted imminently.

Judge Waters remanded him in custody to 8th August, or on bail if he can satisfy the High Court bail condition regarding an address.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cllr urges council to honour Kerry ladies team during Rose of Tralee festival parade
Advertisement
Four white-tailed eagle chicks released at Killarney National Park
Kerry organic producers are urged to enter Bord Bia's National Organic Awards for 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland trained Knockeen dazzles in St Leger quarterfinals
Dingle Races goes ahead this coming weekend
M&S Food Announced as Official Supplier to Munster Rugby Senior Women’s Squad for second year
Fermanagh star wins Golden Boot award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus