September 7th was warmest September day at Valentia Observatory in 30 years

The South Kerry weather station was also one of seven to have absolute droughts between August and September.

September 7th was the warmest September day at Valentia Observatory in Cahersiveen in 30 years.

The mercury reached 27.9°C at both Valentia and Shannon Airport that day, making it the warmest day of the month across the country.

Valentia was also one of seven weather stations across the country that had absolute droughts between August 22nd and September 8th.

An absolute drought is a period of 15 or more consecutive days with less than 0.2 mm a day.

Valentia’s lasted 16 days, while the Phoenix Park and Oak Park, Co Carlow logged 17 days.

The South Kerry weather station also made the records for rain last month, with 23 rain days logged at Valentia, the highest in the country along with Markree, Co Sligo.