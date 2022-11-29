Sections of South Kerry Greenway to open in 2024

A number of sections of the South Kerry Greenway will open in 2024.

That’s according Kerry County Council, which will procure consultants early next year to re-examine sections not granted permission.

The council was responding to questions from councillors Michael Cahill and Patrick Connor-Scarteen at this month’s Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Advertisement

Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen asked the council to give a proposed timeline for the South Kerry Greenway.

Councillor Michael Cahill called on the council to ensure planning is granted to all parts of the greenway, including sections from Ballycarbery/Castlequin to Cahersiveen and onwards to Renard Point.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen; Kerry County Council had sought permission for an almost 32km route stretching to Renard.

Advertisement

The council says Transport Infrastructure Ireland has committed to providing the funding to revisit the sections of the greenway that were omitted in the approval decision.

It adds consultants will be procured in early 2023 to re-examine the omitted sections, and to prepare an application; it’s hoped approval can be secured in 2024 to allow these works be undertaken.

Meanwhile, construction of the approved South Kerry Greenway will begin next month (December) and continue over the next three years, with a number of sections being opened as they’re completed in 2024 and 2025.