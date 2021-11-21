Section of N70 to close from next week

A section of the N70 road, between Caherdaniel and Castlecove, will be closed for a four-week period.

Kerry County Council will close the N70 from the entrance to O'Carroll's Cove beach for a distance of 1.3km to just east of the junction between the N70 and a local road.

It will initially be closed from November 24th to December 22nd; other closures will take place in 2022.

This is to facilitate construction of the N70 Brackaharagh road project; access for locals and emergency services will be maintained.

Kerry County Council will close the road from November 24th to December 22nd and from January 4th to March 16th, Monday-Friday, 9:30am-6pm, with a two-hour window at lunchtime being given.

It'll be closed on Saturdays from 9.30am to 3pm, with 45-minutes allocated for lunchtime.