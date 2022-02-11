Advertisement
Second-round of the Leaving Cert will take place to cater for students who miss exams

Feb 11, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
A second-round of Leaving Cert examinations will take place 'almost immediately' after the first exams as a contingency for those who have to miss their tests.

Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry Norma Foley, has today confirmed it will be available in 'limited circumstances'.

There has been concern about the decision to return to written exams, with Covid case numbers still high, and questions surrounding the reporting of clusters in schools across the country.

Speaking to Beat News in Waterford earlier, Minister Foley says all students will be catered for:

