Gardaí have charged a second man in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley.

The 43-year-old was killed in a stabbing incident in a Tralee cemetery on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Thomas' brother 35-year-old Patrick Dooley appeared at Kenmare District Court charged with his murder.

The second man, in his 40s, who was arrested on Thursday, will appear in court later today.