Second man released without charge in relation to Tralee fatal stabbing

A second man has been released without charge in relation to the death of Joe Brosnan in Tralee.

The 53 year old was found with serious injuries at the Abbey Court apartment complex shortly after 7pm on Sunday and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Two people were arrested in connection with his fatal stabbing.

It was announced this morning that a man in his 30s was released from Garda custody in Killarney and that a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions..

A second man, who’s in his 50s, who was arrested shortly after Mr Brosnan’s death, has also now been released from Tralee Garda Station where he was held in custody.

The Garda Press Office says a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Advertisement