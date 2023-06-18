Second highest number of Garda assaults recorded in Kerry

Kerry has the second highest number of Garda assaults in the country.

Shocking new figures show over 2,000 Gardaí have been assaulted while on duty in the past seven years.

The revelation comes amid new calls for 'Bodycams' for frontline members of the force.

Fine Gael's Justice Spokesperson deputy Alan Farrell says figures provided to him show 2080 Gardaí were assaulted while on active duty between 2015 and December of last year.

That includes 509 in the Dublin metropolitan region.

Outside Dublin, Kerry had the highest number of assaults against Gardaí with 157 incidents.

Meanwhile there were 135 in Tipperary and 156 and 110 in Waterford and Galway.

Deputy Farrell says these heinous attacks show a steady increase in recent years.. with 186 attacks against Gardaí recorded so far this year alone.

He says these shocking statistics. reinforce the need for our frontline heroes to be protected and equipped with Bodycams - adding that its essential they are protected while carrying out their roles.