Search underway for man missing in North Kerry

Sep 26, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
A search is resuming around now for a man who is missing in North Kerry.

Donal Kennedy, who’s understood to be in his 30s, was last seen in Ballybunion on Saturday night.

Donal Kenedy was last seen around 11 o’clock on Saturday night outside the Olde Attic Bar & Guesthouse in Ballybunion.

Gardaí and Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue undertook searches yesterday.

The search resumed this morning; rescue helicopter R115 will also assist Gardaí, Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue and members of the public today.

It’s understood today’s search will take place near the shoreline.

Gardaí in Ballybunion say members of the public are welcome to assist them, however, they’re asking people to make sure they join the official search for safety reasons.

Anyone joining the search is asked to advise Gardaí or Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue that they wish to help.

Anyone who saw Mr Kennedy on Saturday night or afterwards should contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 06827104 or any Garda station.

