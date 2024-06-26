Advertisement
Search resumes on Mount Brandon for missing man

Jun 26, 2024
Search resumes on Mount Brandon for missing man
A search is resuming this morning on Mount Brandon for a man last seen on Sunday.

The 46-year-old man was last seen at around 3:30pm on Sunday on the summit of Mount Brandon in West Kerry, wearing a yellow t-shirt.

His vehicle was found in the Faha car park adjoining the mountain.

Searches began yesterday involving local gardaí, Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dingle Coast and Cliff Rescue, and Valentia Coastguard.

The search was stood down late last night but resumed around 8am, and it’s hoped that a coast guard helicopter may be able to support the search today, weather-dependent.

