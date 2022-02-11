Advertisement
Search officially on for the 2022 Rose of Tralee

Feb 11, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Search officially on for the 2022 Rose of Tralee
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Search for the 2022 Rose of Tralee is officially on.

Reigning Rose of Tralee, Sinéad Flanagan and television presenter, Daithí Ó Sé announced the opening of applications at an event in Dublin this morning.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival was cancelled the past two years due to COVID.

Organisers says it's emerging with an exciting plan to support local communities, and with relaxed entry requirements to make it more accessible to become a Rose.

Applicants can be aged up to 29 years, can be married, and can identify as female.

