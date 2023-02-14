Advertisement
Search for the 63rd Rose of Tralee launched

Feb 14, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
13.2.2023 - Repro free images - Free Use -- The search for the 2023 International Rose of Tralee and Rose Escort of the Year has officially begun. With Rose Selections taking place across 32 centres nationally and worldwide, 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy, RTÉ Rose of Tralee presenter Daithí Ó Sé and Rose Escort of the Year Shane McHugh have officially launched the search for the 2023 International Rose of Tralee. The 2022 Kerry Rose, Éadaein O’Connell, from Glenderry, Co Kerry, was also on hand to welcome Rachel Duffy back to the Kingdom and launch the search for this year's Roses. Applications are now open at www.roseoftralee.ie. The launch took place by the Rose of Tralee Statue by the Rose Garden in Tralee Town Park, County Kerry. The statue is a tribute to the original Rose of Tralee, Mary O'Connor, along with her beloved, William Pembroke Mulchinock. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
The search for the 63rd Rose of Tralee has been officially launched by Dáithí O’Sé.

The 2023 Festival will take place across five days, beginning on the 18th of August.

Rose selections will take place across 32 centres in Ireland and globally, as the search for the next Rose of Tralee begins.

Speaking at the official launch, Dáithí O’Sé said this year’s festival will be bigger than ever.

 

Rose of Tralee, Rachel Duffy, has this advice for anyone thinking about entering.

