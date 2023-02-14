Search for the 63rd Rose of Tralee launched

The search for the 63rd Rose of Tralee has been officially launched by Dáithí O’Sé.

The 2023 Festival will take place across five days, beginning on the 18th of August.

Rose selections will take place across 32 centres in Ireland and globally, as the search for the next Rose of Tralee begins.

Speaking at the official launch, Dáithí O’Sé said this year’s festival will be bigger than ever.

Rose of Tralee, Rachel Duffy, has this advice for anyone thinking about entering.