News

Seanad Éireann Cathaoirleach says vital St Patrick’s Day White House trip will go ahead

Feb 14, 2025 13:17 By radiokerrynews
The Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann believes the White House will issue a St Patrick's Day invitation to the Taoiseach.

Kenmare native and Fianna Fáil senator, Mark Daly says it’s vital that the annual visit takes place.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is one of 9 government members travelling to the US for St Patrick's Day; however, the delegation is yet to receive an invite from President Donald Trump.

Mark Daly believes the Oval Office - St Patrick Day event - helps build relationships with influential American senators and US congress members.

Senator Daly, who was elected as Seanad Cathaoirleach earlier this week, says it’s essential for Irish-American diplomatic relations.

