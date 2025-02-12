Advertisement
Kerry's Mark Daly elected Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann

Feb 12, 2025 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Kenmare's Mark Daly has been elected as the Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann.

The Fianna Fáil senator ran unopposed for the position and was confirmed as chair of the 27th Seanad this afternoon.

Now in his fifth term as a senator, this will be Mark Daly’s second spell as Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann in his political career.

He was first elected to the Seanad in 2007, and served as the 24th Cathaoirleach in 2020.

The Kenmare native also served as the Leas-Cathaoirleach in the second half of the last Seanad term.

Mark Daly topped the poles at the recent Seanad elections, taking the first of seven seats in the Administrative panel.

The Fianna Fáil senator ran unopposed and was elected for the position this afternoon. He succeeds Minister of State Jerry Buttimer in the role.

The Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann chairs the Upper House of the Oireachtas and also represents the Seanad at international meetings.

In the new role, Senator Daly will now earn a salary of 135 thousand euro a year.

