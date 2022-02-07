Seán Kelly warns of threat to future of Aughinish Alumina

A Kerry MEP is warning that European Commission plans to cut carbon emissions could threaten the future of one of the biggest employers in the West Limerick region.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly raised Aughinish Alumina, which is Europe's largest alumina refinery.

He said the current Commission plan for a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism could force industries like Aughinish to relocate outside the EU.

He's asking the Commission to modify the plans.