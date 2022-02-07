Advertisement
News

Seán Kelly warns of threat to future of Aughinish Alumina

Feb 7, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Seán Kelly warns of threat to future of Aughinish Alumina Seán Kelly warns of threat to future of Aughinish Alumina
Share this article

A Kerry MEP is warning that European Commission plans to cut carbon emissions could threaten the future of one of the biggest employers in the West Limerick region.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly raised Aughinish Alumina, which is Europe's largest alumina refinery.

He said the current Commission plan for a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism could force industries like Aughinish to relocate outside the EU.

Advertisement

He's asking the Commission to modify the plans.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus