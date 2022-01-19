Advertisement
Sea Fisheries Protection Authority to strike on Dingle Harbour from midnight

Jan 19, 2022 18:01 By radiokerrynews
Sea Fisheries Protection Authority to strike on Dingle Harbour from midnight
Up to 20 staff with the State's Sea Fisheries Protection Authority are to begin strike action on Dingle Harbour from tonight.

Fórsa members at the SFPA will commence the 24 hour stoppage at the harbour at midnight.

In a statement, Sinn Féin Cllr Pa Daly backed the strike action saying that the Minister reponsible for fisheries, Charlie McConalogue, must intervene to ensure the industry can continue uninterrupted.

The industrial action arises out of a dispute involving the findings of an independent review of the SFPA.

47 recommendations arose from the review and Fórsa union had agreed a proposal with management to undertake a joint approach in implementing them.

However, SFPA management sought to implement and impose recommendations without consulting staff representatives in the union, breaching the agrement between parties.

After a failed reconciliation attempt, a Labour Court hearing and an unsuccessful arbitration process, Fórsa has said the SFPA management has continued to alter working conditions and has issued a 24 hour work stoppage notice from midnight tonight and a 48 hour work stoppage notice from midnight on Tuesday, January 25th.

The authority has requested Fórsa to confirm that minimum cover will be provided on these days to help minimise disruption to industry and seafood trade.

 

