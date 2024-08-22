Advertisement
Sculpture of Lesser horseshoe bat is being launched in Killarney this Saturday

Aug 22, 2024 13:44 By radiokerrynews
Sculpture of Lesser horseshoe bat is being launched in Killarney this Saturday
Photo from Kerry Biosphere website
A sculpture of a Lesser horseshoe bat is being launched in Killarney this weekend.

The event will take place in Killarney House, this Saturday from 3 to 5pm.

A colouring book about the bats species of Ireland is also being launched.

The project is delivered by Kerry Biosphere and Kerry County Council, and is supported by Creative Ireland Creative Communities Fund.

The Kerry Biosphere Reserve is one of only two UNESCO biosphere reserves in Ireland.

They aim to share information and raise awareness about these fascinating creatures.

The Lesser horseshoe bat is one of nine bat species found in Ireland, but is one of the most endangered.

Their preferred habitat is broad leaf woodland, making Killarney National Park an excellent habitat.

The sculpture will be unveiled on Saturday and will then move around the county to various locations.

