Kerry UNESCO Biosphere Reserve booklet officially launched

A booklet on Kerry’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve has been officially launched.

The 32-page document was launched in Killarney Library by Kerry Biosphere Officer Brendan Kirwan.

The Kerry Biosphere Reserve encompasses the Killarney National Park, McGillycuddy Reeks and the Paps Mountains.

The booklet provides useful information on the origins of the reserve, which is one of two UNESCO Biosphere Reserves in Ireland.

It also celebrates the cultural history, and the rare and wonderful habitats and species of the biosphere.