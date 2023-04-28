Advertisement
News

Kerry UNESCO Biosphere Reserve booklet officially launched

Apr 28, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry UNESCO Biosphere Reserve booklet officially launched Kerry UNESCO Biosphere Reserve booklet officially launched
The Kerry Biosphere Officer, Brendan Kirwan, was delighted to launch the Kerry Biosphere Reserve booklet in Killarney Library, this week were from left, Ger McEnery, Development Officer Reeks Mountain Access Forum, Mary Sheehan, Conservation Ranger and DCO National Parks and Wildlife Services, Brendan Kirwan, Kerry Biosphere Officer, Damien Ginty, Senior Planner, Kerry County Council, Patricia Deane, Project Manager, ACRES Kerry and West Cork, Matthew Farrell, Municipal District Officer, Killarney Municipal District. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Share this article

A booklet on Kerry’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve has been officially launched.

The 32-page document was launched in Killarney Library by Kerry Biosphere Officer Brendan Kirwan.

The Kerry Biosphere Reserve encompasses the Killarney National Park, McGillycuddy Reeks and the Paps Mountains.

Advertisement

The booklet provides useful information on the origins of the reserve, which is one of two UNESCO Biosphere Reserves in Ireland.

It also celebrates the cultural history, and the rare and wonderful habitats and species of the biosphere.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus