Scientific history being made in MTU Kerry today

Nov 22, 2024
Scientific history being made in MTU Kerry today
A very rare scientific procedure is taking place in Tralee today.

Scientists from across Ireland and Britain have gathered in Munster Technological University Kerry's South campus to examine a critically endangered species of shark.

Angel Sharks (Squatina squatina) were once commonplace in Irish waters but their population has shrunk because of habitat loss, fishing bycatch, and other environmental pressures.

The Angel Shark specimen was found on a beach in Clare this summer and a former student of MTU’s Wildlife Biology program quickly recognised the importance of the find, alerting the university.

Today’s dissection, led my MTU Kerry's Louise Overy, is just the seventh ever to take place worldwide; and offers researchers a unique opportunity to study the critically endangered shark.

