School secretaries in Kerry now being paid by the state

123 school secretaries in Kerry are now being paid by the state.

Previously, school secretaries were employed directly by schools, and funded by ancillary grants.

Following a long-running campaign, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has said school secretaries should be included in the state payroll.

The arrangement affects 107 primary school secretaries in 103 primary schools and 16 post-primary school secretaries from nine secondary schools in Kerry.

It's part of a broader package of measures of terms and conditions.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the news saying she intends to extend a similar agreement to school caretakers.