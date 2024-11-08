Advertisement
News

School secretaries in Kerry now being paid by the state

Nov 8, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrynews
School secretaries in Kerry now being paid by the state
Share this article

123 school secretaries in Kerry are now being paid by the state.

Previously, school secretaries were employed directly by schools, and funded by ancillary grants.

Following a long-running campaign, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has said school secretaries should be included in the state payroll.

Advertisement

The arrangement affects 107 primary school secretaries in 103 primary schools and 16 post-primary school secretaries from nine secondary schools in Kerry.

It's part of a broader package of measures of terms and conditions.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the news saying she intends to extend a similar agreement to school caretakers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Taoiseach says marking graves of Poff and Barrett would be sensible and important
Advertisement
Over 460 litter complaints made Kerry County Council during first nine months of year
Almost €1m in funding for group that promotes Irish language and culture in West Kerry Gaeltacht
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 460 litter complaints made Kerry County Council during first nine months of year
Taoiseach says marking graves of Poff and Barrett would be sensible and important
Plate final in Tralee tonight for Kerry FC
Warriors home tonight in opening round of U20 National League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus