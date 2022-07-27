Schedule of Listowel Bypass works between now and Christmas revealed

The schedule of works taking place on the Listowel Bypass between now and Christmas has been published by the council.

Works on the more than €60 million project, began in February; they’re being undertaken by Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors from Foxford, Co Mayo.

The N69 Listowel Bypass comprises an almost 6km (5.95km) western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Works on the John B Keane road between McKennas and Clieveragh roundabout began this week and are due to be completed for the races on September 16th.

There’s a one-way traffic system flowing from East to West between both roundabouts.

Phase two of the project will commence after the races; there’ll be single-lane traffic during this phase.

The contractor has requested road closures at the Ballybunion junction in late November to allow surfacing to be completed.

The project will then move to phase 3, which will also see works on Ballygologue junction.

One-way traffic will operate between Clieveragh roundabout and Ballygologue from West to East. The south side of Ballygologue Road will be closed from the end September to mid – November.

From January through to June next year, works will progress for the remainder of the John B Keane Road.

Full details of road closures can be seen here.