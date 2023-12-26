Sandbags available in Kerry as Storm Gerrit threatens to cause localised flooding

Sandbags are being made available in Kerry, as Storm Gerrit threatens to cause localised flooding.
The warning comes into effect from 8 o’clock tonight.
The sandbags are now available at various locations in Kenmare, Sneem, Dingle, Castleisland, Killarney, Killorglin, Listowel, Tralee and Cahersiveen.
Sandbags are available from 3.30pm:
Kenmare Area
The Square Kenmare
Creamery Car park
Pier road at Kenmare
Scarteen Park
Cill Mhuire Estate
Finnihy Banks Estate
Sneem Area
Waterville Road
Dingle Area
Garda station
Dingle Council Depot
Castleisland Area
Depot beside Divane’s garage
Killarney Area
Council depot at Woodlands
Killorglin Area
Council depot at Cromane Cross
Listowel Area
Listowel Fire Station
Ballybunion Fire Station
Tralee Area
Council Depot Rock Street
County Buildings inside main gate
Caherciveen Area
Fair Green in Caherciveen
Waterville Car park
Portmagee Car Park