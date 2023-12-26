Sandbags available in Kerry as Storm Gerrit threatens to cause localised flooding

Sandbags are being made available in Kerry, as Storm Gerrit threatens to cause localised flooding.

The warning comes into effect from 8 o’clock tonight.

The sandbags are now available at various locations in Kenmare, Sneem, Dingle, Castleisland, Killarney, Killorglin, Listowel, Tralee and Cahersiveen.

Sandbags are available from 3.30pm:

Kenmare Area

The Square Kenmare

Creamery Car park

Pier road at Kenmare

Scarteen Park

Cill Mhuire Estate

Finnihy Banks Estate

Sneem Area

Waterville Road



Dingle Area

Garda station

Dingle Council Depot

Castleisland Area

Depot beside Divane’s garage

Killarney Area

Council depot at Woodlands

Killorglin Area

Council depot at Cromane Cross



Listowel Area

Listowel Fire Station

Ballybunion Fire Station

Tralee Area

Council Depot Rock Street

County Buildings inside main gate

Caherciveen Area

Fair Green in Caherciveen

Waterville Car park

Portmagee Car Park