Samaritans in Kerry received more than 25,000 calls in 2024

The Samaritans in Kerry received more than 25,000 calls for help during 2024 - a drop of about 4,000 on the previous year.

That's according to figures released by its Kerry spokesman, Michael Mannix.

Issues surrounding abuse, financial problems and loneliness were the main reasons the Kerry callers made contact; while problems caused by gambling addiction notably increased.

Mr Mannix says the charity urgently needs volunteers in Kerry, to help them ensure the phonelines stay open in 2025: