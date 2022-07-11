Sale of site for new Tralee Courthouse needs to be completed soon

If the sale of a section of the Island of Geese to the Court Service isn’t completed soon, Tralee could be without modern court facilities until at least 2030.

That’s according to Tralee solicitor, Canice Walsh, who was part of the Kerry Law Society sub-committee that met with the Courts Service CEO on Friday.

The committee accepts the Courts Service's position that it's not feasible to redevelop the current courthouse on Ashe Street, Tralee, and it needs to acquire a site on the Island of Geese.

Mr Walsh says funding is ringfenced within this year’s budget to buy this site from the council, but the sale has to be passed by the members of Kerry County Council.

He says if council can’t complete the sale soon, Tralee could end up having to wait for a new courthouse until after the current National Development Plan, which runs up until 2030.