Kerry Group shareholders have voted to approve the proposed sale of its subsidiary Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-Op.

It follows Kerry Co-op's EGM on Monday, which saw 82.4% of shareholders back the €500 million deal.

At an EGM at the Rose Hotel the initial sale of 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-op was approved.

Advertisement

This is the first stage of the transaction, with Kerry Group retaining a 30% interest, which will transfer between 2030 and 2035.

The directors of Kerry Group have thanked all who have been part of the Kerry story over many years.

Jim Woulfe worked as strategic advisory for Kerry co-op over the past 18 months.

Advertisement

He says this is a significant achievement: