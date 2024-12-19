Advertisement
News

Sale of Kerry Dairy Ireland to go ahead as Kerry Group shareholders approve sale

Dec 19, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Sale of Kerry Dairy Ireland to go ahead as Kerry Group shareholders approve sale
Share this article

Kerry Group shareholders have voted to approve the proposed sale of its subsidiary Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-Op.

It follows Kerry Co-op's EGM on Monday, which saw 82.4% of shareholders back the €500 million deal.

At an EGM at the Rose Hotel the initial sale of 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-op was approved.

Advertisement

This is the first stage of the transaction, with Kerry Group retaining a 30% interest, which will transfer between 2030 and 2035.

The directors of Kerry Group have thanked all who have been part of the Kerry story over many years.

Jim Woulfe worked as strategic advisory for Kerry co-op over the past 18 months.

Advertisement

He says this is a significant achievement:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man jailed for over 6 years for manslaughter of Tralee father and daughter
Advertisement
13,000 passengers to travel through Kerry Airport over next few days
Healy-Raes say Tánaiste told them he wants their support for incoming Government
Advertisement

Recommended

Great Basketball On Display As Kerry Derby Goes To Garveys Tralee Warriors
Munster Make 6 Changes Ahead Of Ulster Clash
Kelliher Signs Deal To Stay At Kerry FC For 2025
13,000 passengers to travel through Kerry Airport over next few days
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus