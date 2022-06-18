Sale agreed on Kerry site once planned to be children's respite centre

An offer to buy a site, which has full planning permission for a care home as well as housing in Blennerville, has been accepted.

It was originally intended that the site would be developed into a national respite centre for critically ill children with rare conditions.

This 10.77 acre site at Curragraigue, Blennerville was owned by the Saoirse Foundation, which had been granted planning permission for a respite facility for critically ill children with rare conditions.

It was to be called Liam’s Lodge, in memory of Liam Heffernan from Keel, Castlemaine, who died of the rare genetic condition, Batten Disease; his sister Saoirse also died of the disease.

The Saoirse Foundation said it was selling the site to concentrate resources and reserves on BUMBLEance, an ambulance service transporting children with serious and life limiting illnesses to treatment centres.

The site in Blennerville had been listed by DNG WH Giles for €580,000 and was mooted as a great opportunity for a nursing home.

It has full planning permission for a residential respite care centre together with eight three-bedroom and 14 two-bed residential units.

The plans also include a reception area, four therapy rooms, two sensory rooms, five physiotherapy suites, a playroom, a cafeteria, staff facilities.

Selling agents DNG WH Giles has confirmed it’s gone sale agreed.