Ballybunion’s Golf Hotel has been sold.

Selling agent Gary O'Driscoll has confirmed to Radio Kerry News that unconditional contracts have been entered into, but the sale hasn’t officially closed.

He can’t reveal yet who has bought the 98-bedroom hotel, or for how much.

The five-storey building, in the heart of Ballybunion, has two bars, a take-away, a nightclub, and a gym.

It closed in February 2016 with the loss of around 80 full-time seasonal jobs.