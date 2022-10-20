Safety works on dangerous Killarney junction to begin before year end

It’s anticipated safety works on a dangerous Killarney junction will begin before the end of the year.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin sought an update on the works on the N21 road at the Lewis Road Junction, which has been the scene of many serious and fatal collisions.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, councillor Brendan Cronin asked that a timeline for these works be provided.

He said the Lewis road Junction is lethal and has been the scene of many collisions, yet no safety works have yet been undertaken there.

The council told him the closing date for tenders was October 17th, and stated it’s anticipated the works will be undertaken in November or December, subject to the necessary approvals.

In a presentation to councillors at the same meeting, the council outlined the works that’ll take place at this junction.

They’ll involve junction interim works which will be carried out in the fourth quarter of this year; the council says land acquisition for the Kilcummin road link and roundabout has also commenced and TII approval to commence those works will be sought once the land acquisition is complete.

The council also says planning and consent for the new active travel link and underpass will be advanced in the fourth quarter of this year also.