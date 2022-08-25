Safety markers erected at West Kerry beach to encourage safe swimming

A 600 metre sea swimming circuit has been created at a West Kerry beach.

Healthy Ireland Swim distance marker buoys have been erected at 100 metre intervals at Ventry Beach.

The markers aim to encourage swimmers of all levels to get into the water and swim safely.

Advertisement

The project was launched by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare to highlight the importance of such initiatives which facilitate physical activity and wellbeing.

Chairperson of Kerry Water Safety Maebh Uí Ainiféin says the swim distance markers provide certainty of distance so that people can safely improve their sea swimming.