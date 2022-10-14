Advertisement
Ryanair has no plans to change Kerry to Dublin flight times

Oct 14, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Ryanair has no plans to change Kerry to Dublin flight times
By Marco Verch - Landendes Ryanair-Flugzeug, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49099236
Ryanair says they are committed to continuing it’s Kerry to Dublin flights.

Jade Kirwan, Head of communications at Ryanair, says it’s a fundamental route for the airline in Ireland.

The low-cost carrier began operating the service on a commercial basis last July, and has flights twice daily; Dublin is one of seven destinations Ryanair flies to from Kerry Airport.

There have been some critiscisms of the Kerry to Dublin flight times.

Ms Kirwan says they have no immediate plans to change the times, but Ryanair are committed to the route.

