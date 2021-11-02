Advertisement
Ryanair criticised for not changing Kerry-Dublin flight times

Nov 2, 2021 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Ryanair criticised for not changing Kerry-Dublin flight times
By Marco Verch - Landendes Ryanair-Flugzeug, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49099236
A regular user of the Ryanair Kerry-Dublin route has criticised the airline for not changing their flight times.

It was expected that Ryanair would change the flight time to 8:05am this month; the flight currently departs from Farranfore at 10am.

Shane McAuliffe from Castleisland is a regular user of the service and says when booking a flight for next week he noticed the flight time is remaining at 10am.

Mr McAuliffe says the current time doesn't suit people travelling from Kerry for business purposes:

 

Radio Kerry has contacted Ryanair for comment on the issue.

 

