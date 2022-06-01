Russian planning officer backs support for Ukrainian cause

An Irish language planning officer, who moved here from Russia, has outlined his support for Ukrainians who have had to flee their country as a result of his country's invasion.

Victor Bayda, who is originally from Moscow, has been working in Iveragh since accepting the position in 2019.

He confirmed that four Ukrainians are now attending Scoil Naomh Mhichíl which is a gaelscoil.

Mr Bayda says the Irish support for displaced Ukrainians has been amongst the most generous in the world and he hopes to see the end of the war soon.