Advertisement
News

Russian planning officer backs support for Ukrainian cause

Jun 1, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Russian planning officer backs support for Ukrainian cause Russian planning officer backs support for Ukrainian cause
Share this article

An Irish language planning officer, who moved here from Russia, has outlined his support for Ukrainians who have had to flee their country as a result of his country's invasion.

Victor Bayda, who is originally from Moscow, has been working in Iveragh since accepting the position in 2019.

He confirmed that four Ukrainians are now attending Scoil Naomh Mhichíl which is a gaelscoil.

Advertisement

Mr Bayda says the Irish support for displaced Ukrainians has been amongst the most generous in the world and he hopes to see the end of the war soon.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus