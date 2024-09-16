RSA retains over €11,000 from driving test non-attendance of 134 Kerry motorists

Over 130 drivers failed to show up for their driving test in Kerry in the first seven months of the year.

Figures in today’s Irish Independent show almost 5,000 (4,847) motorists nationally have missed scheduled driving tests during this period.

Motorists pay the RSA €85 in advance to book a driving test, with this fee retained in the event of non-attendance.

According to the report, Kerry is in line with the national average of no-shows at driving tests, at 3%.

The figures show 134 people in Kerry missed scheduled driving tests in the first seven months of this year.

The Road Safety Authority has retained €11,390 from these no shows, as no refund is available for non-attendance at tests.

Figures from the CSO show over 5,000 (5,067) driving tests were scheduled in Kerry’s three centres between January and July.

This represents a non-attendance rate of 3% in the county.

In total, the RSA has retained over €410,000 (€411,995) in fees from non-attendance for driving tests nationally over the period.