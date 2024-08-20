Advertisement
RSA offering free child car seat checking service in Kerry

Aug 20, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
RSA offering free child car seat checking service in Kerry
The Road Safety Authority's free service to check child car seats are safe is back in Kerry.

The RSA's Check it Fits service is in Cahill's SuperValu in Ballybunion today, until 5.30pm.

Tomorrow, it is in Smyths Toys, Tralee, Manor West from 10am until 5.30pm.

On Thursday, it will be in Aldi Listowel on the John B. Keane Road from 10am until 5.30pm.

According to the RSA, 56% of child car seats are incorrectly fitted or need some adjustments.

The authority says car seat installation is easy to get wrong and this service allows parents and guardians to be sure the child is safe when travelling.

