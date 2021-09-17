Row erupts between two Kerry TDs over planned N71 closure

A row erupted between two Kerry TDs in The Dáil, over the planned closure of the N71 Kenmare to Glengarriff road for ten weeks.

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin clashed over comments made during leaders' questions yesterday.

Kerry County Council is to close the road between Molly Gallivan's Visitor Centre and the Kerry/Cork County Bounds to facilitate essential repairs to Caha tunnel.

The road will be closed from October 5th to December 14th.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae was calling for the works to be delayed until late November, when the row erupted between them:

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin took exception to the comments made by Deputy Danny Healy Rae.

Deputy Griffin stated the issue should have been raised when the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan was taking questions that morning.

Leas-Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly said Deputy Brendan Griffin was completely out of order and told him to apologise: