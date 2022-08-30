Rose of Tralee looking to set up co-operative to help run festival

The executive chair of the Rose of Tralee International Festival says organisers are looking to set up a co-operative to help run the event.

Anthony O’Gara says it was their best festival in 20 years.

He says the festival is costly to run, but feels Tralee can support it.

Advertisement

Mr O’Gara says the festival is going to approach businesses and professionals in Tralee, with the view of setting a co-operative.

He feels it would be an exciting venture that would benefit Tralee for the festival, as well as many other events:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anthony O’Gara says he hopes there’ll be more of a "buy in" from MTU next year.

This year’s televised selection nights and the Rose Ball were held at the Kerry Sports Academy at the Munster Technological University.

Mr O’Gara hopes the MTU will realise the value the festival brings them.

Advertisement

He says while they hope to be there again next year, they wouldn’t be able to afford it as it stands: