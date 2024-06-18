Advertisement
News

Rose of Tralee International Festival pays tribute to Auckland Rose who has passed away

Jun 18, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Rose of Tralee International Festival pays tribute to Auckland Rose who has passed away
Share this article

The Rose of Tralee International Festival has paid tribute to the recently crowned Auckland Rose who has passed away.

26-year-old Monica Reid was selected as the Auckland Rose last month ahead of August’s Rose of Tralee.

Ms Reid had been reported as missing from the Te Atatū Peninsula in New Zealand on Friday.

Advertisement

An online statement from North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police reported Ms Reid had been located deceased.

They added her death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

A statement from the Rose of Tralee International Festival - together with those of the Rose of Tralee family from around the globe - said they were deeply saddened by the passing of Monica Reid, this year's Auckland Rose.

Advertisement

It expressed heartfelt condolences to Ms Reid’s parents, her fiancé, family and friends.

The statement described her as an inspirational, warm and giving young woman, who will be deeply missed.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD calls out “horrible” lowering of the tone of politics in Ireland
Advertisement
Kerry Green representative pays tribute to outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan
West Kerry farmer seeks meeting with Justice Minister over threats to landowners
Advertisement

Recommended

Rovers drawn to Iceland league winners
West Kerry farmer seeks meeting with Justice Minister over threats to landowners
State accommodation for Ukrainians in Kerry rated higher than national average
Kerry Green representative pays tribute to outgoing party leader Eamon Ryan
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus