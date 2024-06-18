Rose of Tralee International Festival pays tribute to Auckland Rose who has passed away

The Rose of Tralee International Festival has paid tribute to the recently crowned Auckland Rose who has passed away.

26-year-old Monica Reid was selected as the Auckland Rose last month ahead of August’s Rose of Tralee.

Ms Reid had been reported as missing from the Te Atatū Peninsula in New Zealand on Friday.

An online statement from North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Police reported Ms Reid had been located deceased.

They added her death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

A statement from the Rose of Tralee International Festival - together with those of the Rose of Tralee family from around the globe - said they were deeply saddened by the passing of Monica Reid, this year's Auckland Rose.

It expressed heartfelt condolences to Ms Reid’s parents, her fiancé, family and friends.

The statement described her as an inspirational, warm and giving young woman, who will be deeply missed.