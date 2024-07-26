Advertisement
News

Rose Hotel teams up with Meals on Wheels Tralee for Deposit Return Scheme

Jul 26, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Rose Hotel teams up with Meals on Wheels Tralee for Deposit Return Scheme
Image: Rose Hotel (LinkedIn)
The Rose Hotel has announced it’s donating recyclable plastics and cans to the Tralee Meals on Wheels so the charity can benefit from the return scheme.

The hotel has officially introduced the “Give it Back Club”, a new initiative under the hotel’s sustainability policy and in line with its green initiatives.

As part of this programme, the hotel will donate its recyclable plastics and cans to Meals on Wheels, Tralee.

Meals on Wheels can then cash in these bottles and cans in the Deposit Return Scheme.

The Rose Hotel says this reflects its ongoing commitment to sustainability at the hotel.

