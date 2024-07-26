The Rose Hotel has announced it’s donating recyclable plastics and cans to the Tralee Meals on Wheels so the charity can benefit from the return scheme.

The hotel has officially introduced the “Give it Back Club”, a new initiative under the hotel’s sustainability policy and in line with its green initiatives.

As part of this programme, the hotel will donate its recyclable plastics and cans to Meals on Wheels, Tralee.

Meals on Wheels can then cash in these bottles and cans in the Deposit Return Scheme.

The Rose Hotel says this reflects its ongoing commitment to sustainability at the hotel.