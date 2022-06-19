Rooftop solar panels set to be exempt from planning permission

Rooftop solar panels on homes and other buildings in Kerry could soon be exempt from planning permission.

Proposed revisions to the existing exemptions have been published by Minister of State in the Department of Housing Peter Burke.

In the draft regulations, solar installations will be permitted to cover the entire roof of the house, subject to minor setback distances from the edge of the roof.

Advertisement

There will also be exemptions for certain wall-mounted and free-standing solar panel installations, proposed to be increased to 60 square metres.

A public consultation is now open until July 13th.