Road through Farranfore reopened following works

Sep 17, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Road through Farranfore reopened following works
Irish Water says both lanes on the road going through Farranfore village have reopened.

There had been a one lane system in place as a result of road repairs following pipe laying works last night.

 

