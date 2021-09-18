Advertisement
Road safety and horse-riding awareness event being held in Milltown

Sep 18, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrynews
Road safety and horse-riding awareness event being held in Milltown
An event will take place in Milltown tomorrow (Sunday, September 19th) to raise awareness around road safety and horse riding.

It's part of the national pass wide and slow campaign aimed at horse riders, walkers and cyclists; the event will take place 11am, beginning at Milltown Mart.

Phillippa Christie is organising the event and says riding horses on the roads can be harrowing.

She's had motorists drive into her horses and others have driven so close they've nearly pushed the horse into the ditch.

Ms Christie says horses need exercise and they have limited options to avail of:

Further information can be found here.

